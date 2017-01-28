Central edges Houlton for Class C North cheering title

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central cheerleaders celebrate after placing first during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton celebrates after placing second during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central cheerleaders fly through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton cheerleaders fly through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton shows off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton cheerleaders show off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Bucksport cheerleaders show off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheers during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN The Bucksport mascot gives a good luck kiss to a cheerleader before the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Orono performs during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Orono pump themselves up before the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheerleaders stretch during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central performs to the crowd during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti Central shows off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central performs during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central perform stunts during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central leaps in sync during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Central performs during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton celebrates after finishing their routine during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton performs during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheerleaders get pumped up before their turn during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN An Orono cheerleader continues to perform despite loosing a shoe during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton shows off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton leaps through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton shows off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Houlton waits for their performance to start during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Bucksport performs during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Bucksport cheerleader try to catch a falling flyer during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN A Bucksport cheerleader sails through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN A Bucksport cheerleader shows off her skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Bucksport cheerleaders leap through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheerleaders steady their flyer during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheerleaders perform stunts during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheerleaders sail through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Dexter cheerleaders hold hands before the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN A Bucksport cheerleader waits for their turn to perform during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN An Orono cheerleader continues to perform despite loosing a shoe during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Orono cheerleaders show off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Orono cheerleaders show off their skills during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Orono cheerleaders perform during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Orono cheerleaders fly through the air during the regional Class C North cheerleading competition at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday. Central placed first.