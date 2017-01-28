Binghamton uses fourth-quarter surge to beat UMaine women

The University of Maine women’s basketball team’s troubles on the road continued Saturday afternoon.

Binghamton outscored the Black Bears 10-2 over the final 4 minutes, 11 second, and the Bearcats posted a 58-52 victory over UMaine at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.

The Black Bears (11-12, 4-4 AE) are now 1-4 on the road in conference play.

Binghamton (10-11, 5-3 AE) snapped an eight-game losing streak at the hands of the Black Bears.

Sigi Koizar’s layup with 4:12 remaining gave UMaine a 50-48 lead but that would be the last field goal the Black Bears would register as they turned the ball over three times and missed their final two shots.

Alyssa James tied it up for Binghamton as she rebounded a Laia Sole miss and eventually hit a jumper with 3:01 remaining.

Binghamton’s Kristin Ross from Gorham stole the ball and Imani Watkins gave the Bearcats the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining.

Koizar sank one of two free throws with 1:31 left and did likewise 30 seconds later to pull UMaine within 53-52.

Julie Brosseau’s steal gave the Black Bears a chance to go ahead but Kai Moon stole the ball from Blanca Millan and Watkins eventually hit a free throw to make it 54-52 with 25 seconds left.

Koizar was called for an offensive foul with 12 seconds left and the Black Bears fouled freshman Bailey Williams three seconds later. Williams sank one of two foul shots but James rebounded her miss and Watkins sewed it up with a free throw.

Watkins, the conference’s second-leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, finished with a game-high 17 points. She also contributed four assists and three steals.

Moon wound up with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and James chipped in with seven points, a game-high 11 rebounds, six blocked shots and two assists. Jasmine Sina grabbed seven rebounds.

Koizar’s 14 points and two assists paced the Black Bears. Millan posted 12 points, five rebounds and a game-high four steals and Brosseau added seven points. Laia Sole finished with six points, a team-high six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Tanesha Sutton chipped in with six points and a game-high five assists.

UMaine shot just 36.7 percent from the floor (18-for-49) and 61.1 percent from the foul line (11-for-18). Binghamton wasn’t much better, shooting 39.6 percent from the floor (21-for-53) and 61.9 percent from the foul line.

“We missed a lot of layups and a lot of free throws,” UMaine associate head coach Amy Vachon told Learfield’s Don Shields after the game. “You have to capitalize on that, especially on the road. We had our chances.

“We gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter. That’s tough,” added Vachon.

UMaine committed 18 turnovers to Binghamton’s 13.

Vachon thought her team’s defensive effort “wasn’t that bad” other than a few mistakes and feels the game will provide her youthful team with some valuable experience.

“We would have liked to come out on the winning side but we’ll learn from it and get better,” Vachon said.

Vachon is filling in for head coach Richard Barron, who remains on medical leave.

UMaine hosts Vermont on Wednesday at 7 p.m.