Kittery man, state troopers, police dog plunge into icy pond during chase

KITTERY, Maine — A four-hour police pursuit through two states ended when a Kittery man, state troopers and a police dog fell into an icy pond.

Jeremy Hovey LeCair was charged with reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, among numerous other charges, after he led police on a four-hour chase through Maine and New Hampshire with his 4-year-old son in the car on Thursday, according to police.

The chase began when Hovey LeClair allegedly tried to force a police cruiser off the road in Kittery before driving away. He was later spotted in Eliot, and Dover and Somersworth, New Hampshire, where similar incidents were reported, according to police.

Police later spotted him driving toward Milton, New Hampshire, where a tire deflating device was deployed to stop him. Even with his tires deflated, Hovey LeClair kept going.

The chase ended on dead end street in Milton, where Hovey LeClair jumped out of his car and ran out onto a frozen pond in an attempt to escape from police.

A police dog ran onto the ice and stopped him. The dog, Hovey LeClair and two state troopers fell through the ice. They all got out from the icy water safely.

Police said Hovey LeClair’s son was not harmed.