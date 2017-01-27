Sports briefs for Jan. 26, 2017

Maine Baseball Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame is soliciting nominations for induction in 2017. Founded in 1969, the hall honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine.

Nominations may be sent to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1062, Yarmouth, ME 04096, by email at ddouglas@douglastitle.com or by fax to 207-846-3760.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 24. The 2017 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on July 23, 2017.

Belgrade native wins weekly SEC tennis honor

After helping lead the University of Tennessee women’s tennis team to a 4-0 start on the season, sophomore Sadie Hammond of Belgrade was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week on Wednesday.

Hammond went 4-0 in singles, all straight-set victories, and 2-0 in doubles during the Volunteers’ four matches. She also clinched UT’s match against Middle Tennessee as well as the doubles point against Chattanooga.

Last season, Hammond took home the SEC Player of the Week award once while also being named second-team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Freshman team.

UNE women’s ice hockey to join new league

BIDDEFORD, Maine — University of New England Vice President for Student Engagement and Director of Athletics Jack McDonald on Thursday announced that the UNE women’s ice hockey program will become a member of the Colonial Hockey Conference beginning with the 2018-2019 season.

The Nor’easters will be joined by Salve Regina University as new members of the CHC. UNE, Salve Regina, Becker College, Endicott College, Morrisville State College, Nichols College and SUNY Canton will comprise a seven-team league.

The Nor’easters will continue to compete in the New England Hockey Conference for the 2017-2018 season.