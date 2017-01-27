UMaine men host Binghamton, women on the road

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Sunday, 2 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 5-17 (1-6 America East), Binghamton 11-11 (2-5)

Series, last meeting: Series tied 16-16; Binghamton 78-66 on 2/27/16

Key players: UMaine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (9.9 ppg, 66 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg); 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.1 ppg, 3.2 assists per game); Binghamton — 6-3 G J.C. Show (13.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg), 6-6 F Willie Rodriguez (12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6.6 F Bobby Ahearn (9.6 ppg, .586 FG%), 5-11 G Marlon Beck II (7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 6-9 F Thomas Bruce (7.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg)

Outlook: Two teams near the bottom of the America East standings seek some upward mobility. UMaine, idle since last Sunday’s loss at UAlbany, has dropped four straight in the conference and averaged just 56 ppg during that stretch. Myers continues to lead all AE scorers in conference play at 23.1 ppg, but as a team UMaine ranks eighth among the nine AE teams, scoring 62.6 ppg in conference games. Binghamton started 0-5 in America East before upsetting Stony Brook last Sunday and then using a 45-point second half to surge past Hartford 76-55 on Thursday. Bruce grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds against the Hawks while Beck made five of six 3-point tries. Binghamton is one of six AE teams at .500 or better overall. Only UMaine, UMass Lowell (8-14) and Hartford (6-16) were under that mark.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, 2 p.m., Events Center, Binghamton, New York

Records: UMaine 11-11 (4-3 America East), Binghamton 9-11 (4-3)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 18-12, UMaine 69-37 2/27/16

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg), 5-10 Tanesha Sutton (7.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.8 apg) 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.7 steals per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (6.8 ppg, 1.5 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (5.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Binghamton — 5-8 G Imani Watkins (18.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.25 spg, 1.2 blocks per game), 5-5 G Jasmine Sina (11.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-1 F Alyssa James (11.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-6 G Kai Moon (8.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.15 apg), 5-8 G Rebecca Carmody (4.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.5 spg)

Game notes: Watkins was a second-team, All-America East selection last season and is the conference’s No. 2 scorer. She also is second in steals and in 3-pointers (51) behind Sina (57). UMaine is looking to overcome its road woes, having gone 1-3 in AE road games. The Black Bears have averaged just 50.5 points per league road game compared with 76.3 points at home. Millan has been UMaine’s leading scorer the last three games, averaging 19.7 ppg. UMaine leads the conference in shooting percentage for all games (.408) while the Bearcats are eighth (.372).