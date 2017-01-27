This is the MPA’s proposed high school football alignment for 2017-2018

Posted Jan. 27, 2017

Football

HIGH SCHOOL

This is the alignment for the 2017 and 2018 high school football seasons proposed by the football committee of the Maine Principals’ Association:

Class A (845+ students)

North (seven schools): Lewiston (1428 enrollment), Bangor (1129), Oxford Hills (1050), Windham (1004), Edward Little (982), Portland (970) and Cheverus* (467)

South: (seven schools): Thornton Acad. (1412), Bonny Eagle (1129), Deering (1086), Scarborough (1021), Sanford (1000), Massabesic (985) and South Portland (892)

Class B (650-844)

North (nine schools): Skowhegan (777), Messalonskee (759), Brunswick (746), Mount Ararat (734), Hampden Academy (718), Mt. Blue (669), Cony (667), Brewer (659), Lawrence (659)

South (eight schools): Noble (835), Gorham (823), Biddeford (784), Marshwood (781), Westbrook (743), Falmouth (696), Kennebunk (678), Greely (656)

Class C (470-649)

North (12 schools): Nokomis (644), Gardiner (632), Medomak Valley (553), Waterville (544), Mount Desert Island (526), John Bapst (513), Hermon (504), Belfast (501), Oceanside (488), Maine Central Institute (479), Old Town (478), Winslow* (446)

South (nine teams): Fryeburg Acad. (616), Morse (613), York (607), Leavitt (572), Gray-New Gloucester (546), Cape Elizabeth (537), Yarmouth (532), Lake Region (512), Freeport (494)

Class D (0-469)

North (10 schools): Ellsworth (448), Foxcroft Acad. (447), Washington Acad. 417, Mount View (412), Stearns/Lee (350), Houlton (324), Mattanawcook Acad. (321), Dexter (304), Bucksport (299)

South (11 schools): Winthrop-Monmouth (469), Poland (462), Madison-Carrabec (446), Wells (432), Oak Hill (420), Spruce Mountain (408), Mountain Valley (407), Lisbon (336), Dirigo (263), Traip Acad. (257), Old Orchard Beach (251)

Class E (5 schools)

Camden Hills (667), Maranacook (390), Sacopee Valley (332), Boothbay (215), Telstar (212)

*—Cheverus and Winslow are expected to petition to move up to their listed classes

 

