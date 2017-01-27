This is the MPA’s proposed high school football alignment for 2017-2018

Football
HIGH SCHOOL
This is the alignment for the 2017 and 2018 high school football seasons proposed by the football committee of the Maine Principals’ Association:
Class A (845+ students)
North (seven schools): Lewiston (1428 enrollment), Bangor (1129), Oxford Hills (1050), Windham (1004), Edward Little (982), Portland (970) and Cheverus* (467)
South: (seven schools): Thornton Acad. (1412), Bonny Eagle (1129), Deering (1086), Scarborough (1021), Sanford (1000), Massabesic (985) and South Portland (892)
Class B (650-844)
North (nine schools): Skowhegan (777), Messalonskee (759), Brunswick (746), Mount Ararat (734), Hampden Academy (718), Mt. Blue (669), Cony (667), Brewer (659), Lawrence (659)
South (eight schools): Noble (835), Gorham (823), Biddeford (784), Marshwood (781), Westbrook (743), Falmouth (696), Kennebunk (678), Greely (656)
Class C (470-649)
North (12 schools): Nokomis (644), Gardiner (632), Medomak Valley (553), Waterville (544), Mount Desert Island (526), John Bapst (513), Hermon (504), Belfast (501), Oceanside (488), Maine Central Institute (479), Old Town (478), Winslow* (446)
South (nine teams): Fryeburg Acad. (616), Morse (613), York (607), Leavitt (572), Gray-New Gloucester (546), Cape Elizabeth (537), Yarmouth (532), Lake Region (512), Freeport (494)
Class D (0-469)
North (10 schools): Ellsworth (448), Foxcroft Acad. (447), Washington Acad. 417, Mount View (412), Stearns/Lee (350), Houlton (324), Mattanawcook Acad. (321), Dexter (304), Bucksport (299)
South (11 schools): Winthrop-Monmouth (469), Poland (462), Madison-Carrabec (446), Wells (432), Oak Hill (420), Spruce Mountain (408), Mountain Valley (407), Lisbon (336), Dirigo (263), Traip Acad. (257), Old Orchard Beach (251)
Class E (5 schools)
Camden Hills (667), Maranacook (390), Sacopee Valley (332), Boothbay (215), Telstar (212)
*—Cheverus and Winslow are expected to petition to move up to their listed classes