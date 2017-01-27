Red Sox to retire Ortiz’s No. 34 jersey

The Boston Red Sox announced on Thursday that they will retire 10-time All-Star slugger David Ortiz’s No. 34 jersey prior to the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 23 at Fenway Park.

Ortiz’s number will be the 11th on the right field facade of Fenway Park, joining Bobby Doerr (No. 1), Joe Cronin (No. 4), Johnny Pesky (No. 6); Carl Yastrzemski (No. 8); Ted Williams (No. 9); Jim Rice (No. 14); Wade Boggs (No. 26); Carlton Fisk (No. 27); Pedro Martinez (No. 45); and Jackie Robinson (No. 42), which is retired throughout Major League Baseball.

Ortiz is Boston’s only three-time World Series champion in the post-World War I era, having led the club to titles in 2004, 2007 and 2013. He retired as Boston’s all-time postseason leader in homers (17), doubles (19), extra-base hits (38), hits (80), runs (51), RBIs (57) and walks (59). Ortiz was named MVP of the 2004 AL Championship Series and the 2013 Fall Classic.

Ortiz concluded a 20-year career in Boston’s Game 3 loss to Cleveland on Oct. 10. In his final season, he batted .315 with 38 home runs and 127 RBIs.

Ortiz belted 483 career homers with the Red Sox, a total that trails only Williams (521) on the franchise’s all-time list. He also ranks third with the club in RBIs (1,530), sixth in hits (2,079), third in doubles (524), third in extra-base hits (1,023) and fifth in runs scored (1,204).