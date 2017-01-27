Former UMaine standout donates Super Bowl tickets to charity raffle

BOSTON — Enfield native Matt Mulligan could have made plans to travel to Houston next week to watch some of his former New England Patriots teammates in Super Bowl LI. Instead, he is donating his tickets to a good cause.
Mulligan, a tight end for the Detroit Lions, has joined New England football legend Doug Flutie and Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich in their efforts to raise money for Celebrities with Charity by donating his Super Bowl tickets to the organization’s “Big Game” fundraising raffle.
The tickets, part of a VIP package including travel, lodging, exclusive event passes and a meet and greet with Flutie, are being raffled off by Celebrities for Charity, a nonprofit organization that uniting the goodwill of celebrities with the generosity of their fans.
Tickets can be purchased at www.BigGameRaffle.org for $2 each with a minimum donation of $10. Proceeds of the raffle will benefit Celebrities for Charity Foundation and their continued support of the The Flutie Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping families affected by autism, Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) and the Pete Frates, FrateTrain ALS Fund.
The “Big Game” Raffle includes a trip for two to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5.
“I met my wife at a Flutie Foundation event,” said Mulligan in a press release. “So when Doug asked me to help out, I was more than willing. While I’m disappointed the Lions didn’t make it to Houston, I’m thrilled to help send another New Englander down to show support for the Pats.”