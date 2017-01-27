Train hits car at Portland railroad crossing

A Downeaster train hit a car on Brighton Avenue in Portland on Friday morning.
Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 9:04 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police say an Amtrak Downeaster train has hit a vehicle at the Brighton Avenue railroad crossing.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say two children, ages 5 and 9, were not injured.

No train passengers were injured.

Locals can expect traffic issues on Brighton Avenue and St. John Street.

Traffic is being diverted off of Brighton Avenue onto side streets toward Congress Street.

Amtrak says Downeaster Train 682 is currently delayed due to the crash.

