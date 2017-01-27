Police investigating hate crime near Portland school

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said they are investigating a hate crime reported by four black Casco Bay High School students on Friday.

The students were waiting for the bus when a teenager allegedly made derogatory and racist comments before assaulting two of the students. At one point, the teen allegedly showed a knife to the other students before running down Abbott Street.

Police said the incident happened about 1:45 p.m. on Allen Avenue.

The suspect was described as 17 years old, white and with patchy facial hair. He was wearing a black Insane Clown Posse hat and a camouflage backpack.

If you know anything about this incident, call 874-8575.