Police investigating hate crime near Portland school

Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 7:49 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police said they are investigating a hate crime reported by four black Casco Bay High School students on Friday.

The students were waiting for the bus when a teenager allegedly made derogatory and racist comments before assaulting two of the students. At one point, the teen allegedly showed a knife to the other students before running down Abbott Street.

Police said the incident happened about 1:45 p.m. on Allen Avenue.

The suspect was described as 17 years old, white and with patchy facial hair. He was wearing a black Insane Clown Posse hat and a camouflage backpack.

If you know anything about this incident, call 874-8575.

