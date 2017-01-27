Second Camden official resigns over Snow Bowl snafu

CAMDEN, Maine — Landon Fake, the town’s parks and recreation director, resigned from his post on Thursday, becoming the second town official to leave their post over a recent Snow Bowl permitting dispute, town officials said Friday.

Fake’s resignation, which Select Board members found out about Thursday, comes on the coattails of former Town Manager Patricia Finnigan’s resignation last week.

Board Chairman John French Jr. said Friday the board was “notified yesterday during the executive session” that Fake was resigning. Board members opted not to disclose it during the meeting and to instead allow Fake to disclose it publicly.

During the Thursday meeting, one day after a similar approval from the town appeals board, the Select Board approved special exception licenses for Cold Toes Tacos, owned by Brian Beggarly, and Sidecountry Sports, operated by Andrew Dailey, which offers bike and ski demos for patrons on the ski mountain.

The kerfuffle about the abrupt eviction by the town of Beggarly’s and Dailey’s respective businesses earlier this month on the popular town-owned ski mountain stems from an oversight by Finnigan and Fake.

Both business owners had worked out agreements with Fake and Finnigan to operate in exchange for relinquishing 10 percent of their profits back to the town-owned mountain, the operation of which was overseen by Fake.

Before she tendered her resignation, Finnigan admitted fault for the two business licenses failing to go through the requisite zoning process.

Sidecountry Sports has given only free rentals and demos up to this point. In their special exception request to the town, Dailey requested that an allowance for retail operations be added to their zoning request.

Board members gave temporary permission for Sidecountry Sports to operate this weekend but requested it come back to the board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31, so the additional request for retail can be vetted.

Board members also said Thursday night that the town would be hiring Maine Municipal Association to assist in the search for a new town manager, at a fee of $4,900. In the meantime, Roberta Smith will hold the post on an interim basis. Smith served as town manager before Finnigan was hired.