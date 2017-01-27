Bangor woman faces 23 charges in credit card scam

BANGOR, Maine — A 48-year-old woman who police say scammed thousands of dollars from out-of-staters by using their personal information to acquire credit cards was arrested last week and charged with 23 crimes, 10 that are felonies and carry hefty prison sentences.

Lisa Vicnaire of Bangor was arrested by Bangor police Detective Joel Nadeau on Jan. 20 at her Finson Road residence, Sgt. Tim Cotton said Thursday in an email.

“It was a three-month investigation involving multiple victims of credit card theft,” Cotton said.

Vicnaire was charged with two counts of Class B and four counts of Class C theft by deception, four counts of Class C and five counts of Class E criminal attempt, seven counts of Class D misuse of credit identification and one count of misdemeanor forgery. The most serious Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

She arrived at Penobscot County Jail at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 20 and posted $10,000 cash bail to be released by 6:20 p.m. that day, a jail official said.

“Her bail conditions include … absolutely no use of the internet, except at [work],” he said Friday.

Vicnaire reportedly used a computer to commit the credit card fraud.

“Between the months of May of 2016 and October of 2016, Lisa Vicnaire became involved with what appears to be a ‘scam’ operation, during which time she was able to gain access and control over credit accounts belonging to at least two people as an authorized user,” Cotton said. “She then obtained credit cards using victims’ [personally identifiable information] and purchased high end electronics from Bangor and Portland area retailers (mostly Apple products) and shipped them overseas” to those who got her into the criminal scheme.

Nadeau discovered that Vicnaire “also used the credit cards to obtain cash advances from area banks for amounts anywhere from 5 to 8 thousand dollars, which she used for herself and family members,” Cotton said.

The sergeant did not indicate exactly how much Vicnaire reportedly took.

“The investigation indicates that, at one time or another, Vicnaire has illegally possessed, used or attempted to use at least seven separate credit cards belonging to at least two out of state victims in South Carolina and Florida,” Cotton said.

Vicnaire’s next scheduled court date at the Penobscot Judicial Center is March 6.