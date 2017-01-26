UMaine hosts UMass in men’s hockey series

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. MASSACHUSETTS

Time, site: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 p.m.; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 8-13-3 (2-9-1 Hockey East); UMass 5-17-2 (2-9-1)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 51-21-9, UMaine 5-4 on 1/30/16

Key players: Maine — C Cam Brown (4 goals, 23 assists), LW Blaine Byron (11 & 14), C Chase Pearson (10 & 5), RW Mitch Fossier (8 & 7), LW Nolan Vesey (7 & 8), D Rob Michel (6 & 8), G Rob McGovern (7-9-3, 2.88 goals-against average, .914 save percentage); UMass — C Steven Iacobellis (5 & 9), LW Kurt Keats (5 & 8), RW Austin Plevy (5 & 8), C Dominic Trento (1 & 7), RW Ray Pigozzi (5 & 2), D Ivan Chukarov (1 & 5), G Ryan Wischow (4-12-2, 2.93, .904)

Game notes: The Black Bears and Minutemen are anxious to dig themselves out of the Hockey East cellar, which they are currently sharing. They have both been struggling of late. UMaine is 3-6 in its last nine games while UMass is 1-10 in its last 11 and has lost five straight. Each team is 1-7-1 over its last nine Hockey East games. Six of the last nine games between the two has been decided by one goal and another was a tie. UMaine has won five of the last seven. UMaine has allowed 3.38 goals per game, which is 50th among 60 Division I teams, while UMass is 53rd (3.46 gpg). UMass has also had issues offensively, averaging two goals per game which leaves them ranked 58th. “We have the utmost respect for UMass,” said UMaine coach Red Gendron. “They have some weapons and a good goalie. The bottom line is there are no easy games in Hockey East.” Former St. Lawrence coach Greg Carvel is in his first year directing the fortunes of the Minutemen.