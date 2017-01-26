Former Old Town police sergeant facing 12 criminal charges

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine attorney general’s office has filed a 12-count complaint against a former Old Town police sergeant who resigned nearly two years ago after he was accused of stealing items from the Police Department’s evidence room.

The state’s complaint against Mike Hashey, a 23-year veteran of the Old Town Police Department, consists of one count of tampering with public records or information, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of theft by deception, two counts of failure to pay Maine income tax, two counts of failure to make and file Maine income tax returns, and three counts of intentional evasion of Maine income tax, according to a document provided by Timothy Feeley, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

Two of the theft charges are Class B felonies carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The two other theft charges and two tax evasion charges are Class C felonies punishable by a prison term of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Hashey declined to comment when contacted via Facebook Thursday evening.

The crimes occurred between March 2010 and April 2015, according to the complaint.

The investigation initially was brought to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office, which turned it over to the Waldo County district attorney’s office because of a conflict of interest.

The investigation later was taken over by the attorney general’s office as a matter of efficiency because the attorney general’s office was looking into other accusations involving Hashey. All the cases were grouped into one case.

According to the complaint, Hashey stole more than $10,000 from the city of Old Town as well as more than $1,000 from the Old Town Police Association and altered government records to cover up the thefts.

He is accused of accepting federal income tax refunds worth more than $10,000 combined and more than $1,000 in state income tax refunds as well as falsely overstating expenses on income tax forms so as to obtain larger refunds.

He also is accused of failing to pay taxes on income that he failed to report.

The case is headed to the Penobscot County grand jury.

BDN writer Nok-Noi Ricker contributed to this report.