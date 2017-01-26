500 life-saving Narcan kits being offered free in Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine — Four local medical centers will distribute free prescription Narcan for people at risk of overdosing on opioids next month in 500 life-saving kits that were funded by private donations, officials said Thursday.

Eastern Maine Medical Center, St. Joseph Healthcare, Acadia Hospital and Penobscot Community Health Care will be prescribing the nasal spray, which can reverse the effects of a drug overdose, as part of a Community Health Leadership Board initiative. The survival kits include instruction on how to administer the Narcan and information about available crisis services, shelters, recovery support groups and public transportation, officials said.

Patty Hamilton, director of Bangor Public Health and Community Services, expressed gratitude for the $17,000 in donations that funded the kits but said the supply is “a drop in the bucket.”

It likely will be exhausted in three weeks, Hamilton said.

“People are dying every day, and we absolutely have to step it up as best we can,” Hamilton said Thursday, adding that the donors answered “a real call to action.”

“This is a real public health crisis and people are acting accordingly,” she added.

According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, 8,627 Mainers received medication-assisted treatment through the department’s Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services and MaineCare in fiscal year 2016. However, only 215 slots were available for those without insurance, the department said.

“We are just trying to save lives. Some people are seeking treatment, but there isn’t any available yet,” said Mary Prybylo, CEO at St. Joseph.

As of September, 286 Mainers had died of drug overdoses in 2016. Sixty-four percent of those deaths involved illicitly manufactured opioid drugs, including heroin, according to the Maine Emergency Medical Services, which is part of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One Narcan dosage costs about $75, and many potential overdose victims need two, Hamilton said.

Narcan works by temporarily blocking the brain receptors that respond to opioids such as heroin, thereby allowing someone who has overdosed to begin breathing again. The drug is non-addictive and not harmful if given to someone who has not overdosed. The kits feature dosages via nasal spray, but the drug also can be injected.

Acadia Hospital will distribute its allocated doses of Narcan to patients within Acadia’s adult outpatient services who lack ability to pay and need access to Narcan, officials said.

