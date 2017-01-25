UMaine football receives commitment from Deering defensive tackle

Raffaele Salamone had a remarkable senior campaign while anchoring Deering High School’s defensive line, compiling 70 tackles, including 16 for a loss and three sacks.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder will be looking to make similar plays for the University of Maine’s Black Hole defense.
Salamone, who was chosen as USA Today’s Maine High School Defensive Player of the Year, announced on his Twitter page his verbal commitment to play football at UMaine starting next season.
In addition to to his tackling statistics, Salamone also recovered two fumbles, returned an interception for a touchdown and forced opposing quarterbacks into 20 hurried throws for coach Jason Jackson’s Deering of Portland club.
The Rams went 3-5 in Class A South and fell to Sanford in the first round of the playoffs.
Salamone will be joining a young Black Bears’ defensive line corps that graduated only two seniors last season.
The Black Bears also have bolstered their special-teams unit with a commitment from Pennsylvania kicker Kenny Doak.
Doak, who announced his commitment to UMaine via Twitter on Sunday, comes to Orono by way of Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
Over his three-year varsity career, Doak converted 10 of 27 field-goal attempts with a career best of 43 yards as a sophomore. He was 43-for-48 on extra-point tries.
UMaine has two other kickers on its roster in junior Patrick Leonard of Bangor and sophomore Derek Deoul.
The participation of all student-athletes at UMaine is contingent upon acceptance into the school and meeting NCAA Clearinghouse requirements.