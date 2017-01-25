Linemates lead Bangor hockey team past Edward Little

BANGOR, Maine — Kodi Legassie, Josh Sherwood and Dan Beal were linemates when they were second-year peewees (ages 11-12).

They have been reunited at Bangor High School this season after Legassie transferred in from Bangor’s John Bapst High School and Beal came from Brewer High, and they combined for five goals and nine assists to lead the Rams to a 9-0 Class A North win over Edward Little High of Auburn Wednesday night at Sawyer Arena.

Junior center Legassie scored three goals and had a pair of assists, sophomore left wing Sherwood had a goal and five assists, and sophomore right wing Beal had a goal and two assists as Bangor won its third in a row to improve to 7-4.

Edward Little, which had won three of its previous four, fell to 4-7.

“We played together way back for [Junior] Black Bear hockey. We always did well back then, and we’re clicking now,” said Beal. “We did well cycling the puck. We moved the puck around and got it done.”

“We always seem to find each other’s sticks,” said Sherwood.

“The last two games we’ve really picked it up on the cycle,” said Legassie. “Our coaches are doing a great job working with us in practice on our systems. Everything is just starting to click now.”

The line started together early in the year before being separated for a spell and then being reunited.

Beal opened the scoring 4:27 into the game before Legassie scored his first two 4:04 apart later in the period.

Dan Webber scored the lone goal of the second period off a Ben Lane assist before Sherwood, Legassie, Jacob Munroe, Nick Boudreau and Logan Cross added third-period goals.

The goals by Sherwood and Munroe came on the power play.

Derek Fournier made nine saves before Zach Alden finished up by making seven over the final seven minutes.

Ben Feldman made 24 saves on 31 shots for Edward Little, and Reece Rodrigue had two stops on four shots.

Beal began the scoring after Sherwood dumped the puck behind the net and Legassie hunted it down and fed it out from behind the net to him.

“It was a perfect pass right on my stick, and I tapped it in,” said Beal, who directed it inside the far post from just beyond the crease.

Legassie made it 2-0 after Sherwood dropped the puck to Beal and Beal touched it to him in the left faceoff circle.

Legassie’s rising 20-foot wrister beat Feldman to the glove side.

Legassie then used a nice individual move to expand the lead in a four-on-four situation.

The swift-skating Legassie darted from left to right across the slot and faked a shot before carrying the puck across to the far post and snapping a quick shot over Feldman’s glove into the short side corner.

“When I faked the shot, I froze everyone. Then I walked it around and picked my spot,” said Legassie.

Webber’s goal came on a breakaway as he flipped home a wrister while falling to the ice after Lane had fully extended himself to push the puck out of the defensive zone.

“They beat us everywhere on the ice. We got beat by a better team tonight,” said Edward Little coach Brett Barrett.