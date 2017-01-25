Harvard edges UMaine to win Crash ’Spiel championship

BELFAST, Maine — Harvard University edged out the University of Maine on Sunday to win the final game of the annual college playoffs at the Belfast Curling Club.

Eleven college curling teams from around New England gathered at Maine’s historic curling club on Saturday and Sunday for the 7th annual Crash ’Spiel, a highly competitive qualifying match for the U.S. Curling Association college Curling Nationals, which will be held March 10-12 at Utica, New York.

Four-student teams from Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and Harvard University came north to meet teams from Unity College, UMaine and Bowdoin College of Brunswick for the college bonspiel, which has been hosted at the Belfast Curling Club since 2010.

Between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, teams curled a total of 21 games, winning points toward qualifying for the nationals, where the top 16 teams in the country will compete. A team from Bowdoin College participated in the national games in 2016.

At Crash ’Spiel ’17, Harvard squeaked out a narrow victory against UMaine in the last rock of the last end of the final game to win the title.

MIT beat Penn in the second event, Yale bested RPI in the third and RPI won the fourth over Bowdoin.

College curling practices in Belfast are held Sunday afternoons from noon to 3 p.m. and are open to all college students. Teams or any number of individuals are welcome to come by to watch or play.

There are first-timers virtually every Sunday. Instructors are on hand to teach students the game.

Participants should dress in loose, warm clothing, bring clean sneakers and experience the fun of curling. Check out the Belfast Curling Club on Facebook or at belfastcurlingclub.org.