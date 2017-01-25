How the Oscars learned to stop worrying and love Mel Gibson

Of all the surprises from the Oscar nominations released Tuesday morning, none was bigger than the fact that Mel Gibson and “Hacksaw Ridge” cleaned up, grabbing nods for best picture, director, actor and three other categories. Hollywood, it seems, has forgiven Mel Gibson.

Forgiven him for what? Well, let’s think back over the past decade or so, shall we? There was the 2006 DUI arrest, during which he referred to a female officer crudely and asked another whether he was Jewish, because Jews “were responsible for all the wars in the world.” There was the 2010 conversation secretly recorded by his then-girlfriend that involved casual use of the n-word. He would later plead no contest in a domestic-violence investigation involving the same girlfriend. Let us not forget his 2012 screaming fit against writer Joe Eszterhas, though, to be fair, I’m somewhat inclined to give Gibson a pass on that one given my own experiences with writers who take their sweet time filing copy.

I’m sure I’m missing some of Gibson’s misdeeds, but you get the idea. Gibson has managed to offend just about everyone on the planet — and everyone in Hollywood — in one way or another over the past decade-plus. And his attempted apology tour during the promotion of “Hacksaw Ridge” was, shall we say, less than inspired.

Consider his interview with The Washington Post. As writer Michael O’Sullivan notes, things went south pretty quickly. “God forbid that a reporter should stray too close to the subject of Gibson’s putative ‘comeback’ — the mere mention of which causes him to roll his eyes and say, ‘Yeah, right,’” O’Sullivan wrote. “When asked whether the film’s theme of redemption has any resonance for his own struggles with forgiveness, or whether the movie is geared toward the faith community, Gibson simply doesn’t answer.”

My sympathy reflex again kicks in, but this time on behalf of the beleaguered O’Sullivan; as someone who has, on occasion, ran into a personality who was simply not interested in discussing, well, just about anything, it’s hard not to imagine being stared down by Gibson and cringe.

As Megan Garber noted in an Atlantic essay discussing the noted absence of apologies on Gibson’s “apology tour” — bluntly titled, “Mel Gibson Is Not Sorry” — Gibson has opted to emphasize the “forget” in “forgive and forget.” Her breakdown of the interview between Gibson and Stephen Colbert is worth reading and also worth watching. You can see Gibson straining to control himself during the discussion of forgiveness. He’s practically twitching; it’s like watching a rendition of an interview as interpreted by late-Jack Nicholson playing someone who is right on the verge of exploding.

But there’s wisdom mixed in with Gibson’s madness. “You take a hiding, and that’s OK,” he told Colbert. “You take the shots. You try not to yell too much. You be manful about it. You know: Don’t react too much. But it’s interesting. It’s a moment in time. It’s a pity that one has to be defined with the label from, you know, having a nervous breakdown in the back of a police car on a bunch of double tequilas. That’s what it is. Now, you know, this is not, that moment shouldn’t define the rest of my life.”

None of us want to be judged by our worst moment, or even our worst moments. And none of us should be made to suffer permanent professional purgatory because our worst moment happened to play out in public view.

So how did Gibson earn “forgiveness”? Well, he didn’t whine about the unfairness of it all — he was “manful about it.” He counted on the inherently Christian notion of forgiveness, a notion that most Americans accept even without faith pushing us in that direction.

And, most important, he made a great movie in “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Because, at the end of the day, that’s all it really comes down to. No voter who cast a ballot for “Hacksaw Ridge” did so because he or she wanted to give him a pass for his anti-Semitism or his sexism. They did so because he made a quality work of art about an important historical figure in a town that prides itself on largely being able to separate an artist’s personality from his art and loves paying homage to heroes past. This is why Nate Parker’s Oscar hopes fizzled even as Gibson’s bloomed: “The Birth of a Nation” simply wasn’t that good. Parker’s (mis)handling of his years-old rape charge aside, his story of Nat Turner’s rebellion was quite mediocre.

There’s a lesson in here for all of us who have messed up in one way or another. Take your shots. Pipe down. And do good work. If you follow that simple formula, it won’t really matter whether people “forgive you.” They’ll still have to respect your work.

Sonny Bunch is the executive editor of the Washington Free Beacon. His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Commentary, National Review, the New Atlantis and the Policy Review. Follow him on Twitter at @SonnyBunch.