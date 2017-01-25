Man must pay $35,000 in restitution for credit card fraud against Mainers

BANGOR, Maine — A Miami man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 3½ years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud against multiple Mainers, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Ariel Perez-Calvo, 28, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

In addition to prison time, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock, ordered Perez-Calvo to pay more than $35,000 in restitution, a press release issued Wednesday said.

According to court records, Perez-Calvo and Roberto Lueje-Rodriguez, 30, of Miami in January 2016 used debit and credit card account numbers belonging to Maine bank customers located in Penobscot, Knox, Hancock, Piscataquis, Franklin, Somerset, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties to make unauthorized purchases totaling more than $35,000.

The investigation into the men’s activities began in 2015 when a Saco police detective noticed there were four unauthorized purchases on his debit card.

The defendants, who were born in Cuba, engaged in similar conduct in Manchester and Concord, New Hampshire in November 2015 when they used debit and credit card account numbers belonging to New Hampshire bank customers to make unauthorized purchases totaling more than $1,000, the press release said.

The name embossed on each fake card was “David Cuan,” which was not the name of any of the victims. Each fake card bore a unique account number and appeared to be an authentic debit or credit card, but their magnetic strips were encoded with the true account numbers of the victims, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Perez-Calvo and Lueje-Rodriguez pleaded guilty last year to one count each of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

A sentencing date for Lueje-Rodriguez has not been set.

The investigation was conducted by the Maine State Police; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; and the Bangor, Brewer, Dexter, Dover-Foxcroft, Ellsworth, Hampden, Lincoln, Millinocket, Newport, Pittsfield, Rockland, Saco, Waterville and Londonderry, New Hampshire, police departments.