Couple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wife

Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 8:30 a.m.

STANDISH, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife, whose bodies were found inside their Standish home.

Police said they found the bodies of Donald Cragin, 65, and his 55-year-old wife, Sandra Lee Cragin, 55, around noon Tuesday.

Police emphasized the public is not in danger.

Investigators have not said how the couple died, but state police say they have a good idea of what happened from the evidence and the scene itself.

“We don’t see anything suspicious at this point. Again, I think we have a pretty good feel of what went on but we just want to make sure,” Maine State Police Lt. Brian McDonough said.

The medical examiner’s office is looking into the cause of death.

 

