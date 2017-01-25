Damariscotta police chief placed on leave

Ron Young, who has been on &quotnon-disciplinary" paid administrative leave since Jan. 12, addresses the Board of Selectmen during a special meeting to confirm his appointment as police chief in Damariscotta in this August 2013 file photo.
J.W. Oliver | Lincoln County News
By Maia Zewert, Lincoln County News
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 2:27 p.m.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Damariscotta Police Chief Ron Young has been on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave since Jan. 12, Town Manager Matt Lutkus said Monday.

Lutkus did not disclose the reason for the administrative leave, calling it a “confidential personnel matter.”

“There are some issues I am looking into, but beyond that, it is a personnel matter,” Lutkus said.

An interim chief has not been appointed. Sgt. Jason Warlick is overseeing department operations, Lutkus said.

An end date to the leave has not been set, Lutkus said.

Young started as chief with the Damariscotta Police Department in September 2013. Before joining the department, Young was Lincolnville’s police chief from February 2008 until the town narrowly voted to close that Police Department in June 2013.

Young declined to comment.

