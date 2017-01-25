Body found behind Dunkin Donuts in Thomaston

By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

THOMASTON, Maine — A body believed to be male was found behind a Dunkin Donuts off Route 1 Wednesday morning.

The remains of the “badly decomposed” body were found in a wooded area near the restaurant parking lot by a workman, near the Rockland city line, according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The investigation has been taken over by Maine State Police, and the remains of the victim will be taken to the state Medical Examiner’s officer in Augusta.

Police will review missing persons reports to assist in the identification process.

