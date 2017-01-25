Boston pair indicted for trafficking crack cocaine in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — A Boston woman who allegedly brought 63 grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of $7,000, to the Queen City last year in an effort to raise $5,000 bail for a co-defendant was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Kareena Khan, 24, was indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and aggravated importation of drugs.

She is accused trying to help Cedric Butler, 39, get out of the Penobscot County Jail.

Butler was indicted Wednesday on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. The jury also found probable cause for criminal forfeiture of items seized by police.

Butler was arrested Nov. 30, 2016, by Bangor police. Khan was arrested Dec. 2.

They are expected to be arraigned next month.

Butler remained Wednesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post bail. Khan is being boarded at the Cumberland County Jail, according to jail personnel at the jail in Bangor.

If convicted, Butler and Khan face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000 on the most serious charge of aggravated drug trafficking.

BDN writer Nok-Noi Ricker contributed to this report.