Hampden senior sets a pole vault record

The records continue to fall in the Penobscot Valley Conference-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League.

So far this winter, Brewer shot putter Austin Lufkin (59 feet, 11½ inches) and Bangor pole vaulter Rhian Smallwood (10 feet, 7 inches) have re-written the EMITL record books.

On Saturday, it was Hampden Academy senior Johann Bradley’s turn.

Bradley joined Smallwood in setting a new league mark in the pole vault, as he cleared 14 feet, 3¼ inches in a meet last weekend at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House in Orono.

Bradley’s vault broke the league standard of 14-1 set in 2013 by Orono’s David Frederick.

In addition, Bradley’s vault is the highest by a high school athlete at the New Balance Field House.

Belfast’s Drew Nealey had cleared 14-3 just last winter.

If that’s not enough, Bradley’s winning vault helped his Broncos win the team competition.

Sam Rusak of Scarborough owns the highest mark among Maine pole vaulters this winter at 15-7. Bradley is ranked third in the state, and Travis Snyder of Saco’s Thornton Academy is second at 14-4.

In the girls competition, one of Bradley’s teammates continued her fine season in the shot put.

Daija Misler, who is steadily inching toward 40 feet in the shot put, got even closer last weekend, uncorking a throw of 39 feet, 5¼ inches, which broke her own UMaine facility record by more than half a foot.

Misler, who will join Mount Desert Island distance runner Tia Tardy at Bucknell University next fall, has steadily improved her throws throughout the season. She has two more regular-season meets and the PVC-EMITL championship meet to try and break a shot put record that has stood for 34 years.

Orono’s Diane LeClair set the league standard of 43-1½ in 1983.

PVC-EMITL teams will be back in action this weekend with two multi-team events at UMaine.

Also on Saturday, Tardy will be participating in the New Balance Grand Prix meet’s Junior Mile at Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center.

The meet, which features some of the top track and field athletes from around the United States, will be televised 4-6 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.

Tardy’s race, which will pit her against some of the Northeast’s other top high school milers, will start at around 4:25 p.m.