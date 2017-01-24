Two accused of conducting armed robbery in Biddeford with child in car

By CBS 13
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 7:21 a.m.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two women were arrested Monday night, after they allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint while their child was waiting in the car, according to police.

Kaylee Bernier, 20, and Monica Durgin, 23, are accused of robbing the 7B Corner Store in Biddeford.

Police said the couple tried taking electronics when Bernier pulled a gun on the clerk.

No one was injured.

Officers said the couple’s 6-year-old was left in the suspect’s vehicle.

She was with relatives in Lewiston on Monday night.

Bernier and Durgin face several charges. They are being held at York County Jail.

