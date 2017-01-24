Ice, sleet and snow encase state

BANGOR, Maine — A storm that is expected to last all day and into early Wednesday, laying ice, sleet or snow depending on region, has closed judicial centers, city halls, schools and businesses all around the state.

“It looks like we’re not going to see an appreciable relief until about 5 o’clock [Wednesday] morning,” Richard Norton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Caribou, said Tuesday.

Bangor District Court, Brewer City Hall and the schools in both communities are part of more than 900 cancellations or delays announced by 8 a.m. Tuesday after the precipitation started to fall in Maine shortly after midnight. It started in the Bangor area at about 5 a.m., Norton said.

“Bangor airport reported four-tenths of an inch of snow before it changed to freezing rain,” the meteorologist said. “The forecast calls for a total ice accumulation in the Bangor area of six-tenths of an inch of ice. That is going to be a significant amount.”

Nearly an inch of ice will create hazardous travelling conditions, especially for those out on foot.

“I expect the roads will be taken care of. The problem is the parking lots, driveways and sidewalks are going to be slippery,” Norton said. “Be careful.”

Another problem is “the weight on trees or wires,” he said, adding that weak or otherwise compromised trees or tree branches may fall under the weight of the ice, and could possibly take down power lines.

The 24-hour storm is reminiscent of the Ice Storm of 1998, when more than three inches of ice fell over five days glazing trees and taking down power lines all over the state, leaving around 80 percent of Mainers shivering in the dark — some for weeks — and without phone service, and causing millions of dollars in damage.

Central Maine Power reported shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday that 3,384 customers had lost power in Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford and York counties. Emera Maine reported 1,314 without power in Hancock and Washington counties.

Northern parts of the state could see 5 to 6 inches of snow, followed by sleet or ice pellets. The freezing rain will spread over the state throughout the day and should reach the southern parts of Aroostook County by about 4 p.m., the forecaster said.

“It’s going to basically be freezing rain all day in the Bangor area until the evening when it switches to rain” for a couple of hours, Norton said. “At about 9 p.m. tonight, Bangor will cool enough and it will go back to the freezing rain.”

With so much ice expected to fall, he said, “It could be a fun drive into work tomorrow morning.”