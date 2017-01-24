Police investigating deaths of two people found in Old Orchard Beach

By CBS 13
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 4:41 p.m.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police said they are still investigating what led to the deaths of two people in an Old Orchard Beach home.

Police were called to 83 Cascade Road at 6:54 p.m. Monday.

Family and friends were at the home to check on the welfare of former town councilor Dana Furtado, who lived there.

Inside, the bodies of Furtado, 44, and his acquaintance, 21-year-old Amber Morrow, were discovered.

Police do not believe the deaths to be suspicious. The medical examiner is still working on determining a cause of the deaths.

 

