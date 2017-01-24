POLL QUESTION

Trump plans to advance building of Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines

Pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline are pictured in Gascoyne, North Dakota, Nov. 14, 2014.
ANDREW CULLEN | REUTERS
Pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline are pictured in Gascoyne, North Dakota, Nov. 14, 2014.
By Reuters
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 9:42 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Former president Barack Obama rejected TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL oil pipeline in November 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.

Energy Transfer Partners’ $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline has also faced opposition.

Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the pipeline beneath a lake near a North Dakota Indian reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites.

 

