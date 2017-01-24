Rockland woman gets 3 months for setting own house on fire

ROCKLAND, Maine — A 55-year-old woman will spend three months in jail for setting fire to a home she shared with her ex-husband last August.

Elizabeth Cole of Rockland was sentenced Jan. 12 in Knox County Unified Court after pleading guilty to an arson charge. She’ll spend three months of her five-year sentence in jail, and another three years on probation.

The seriousness of the crime and Cole’s mental state played a role in determining the sentence, according to Knox County Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody.

“She was troubled with some psychological issues and alcohol problems,” Baroody said Tuesday.

Firefighters dealing with an Aug. 31 fire at 29 James St., in a densely developed residential neighborhood, found Cole on the back porch of the home and had to remove her by force, according to previously published reports.

The fire followed Cole’s divorce from her husband, who wanted her to sell the house, according to court documents. Cole told investigators she would rather die in it than leave it. She doused part of the house in gasoline and set it ablaze.

The house was badly damaged, but firefighters managed to contain it primarily to the first floor and living room.

A message left for Jeremy Pratt, Cole’s defense attorney, was not immediately returned Tuesday.

