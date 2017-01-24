Man gets 15 years for kidnapping woman off Rockland street

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Portland man will spend the next 15 years in prison and then six years under close supervision for kidnapping a woman off the streets of Rockland last fall.

Shane Hall, 29, pleaded guilty last week in Knox County Unified Court to aggravated assault, kidnapping, eluding an officer, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger.

In all, Justice Bruce Mallonee sentenced Hall to 30 years in prison with all but 15 suspended, followed by six years probation. The sentencing followed a hearing held on Jan. 18.

“This was a fair result,” Jeff Baroody, Knox County assistant district attorney, said Tuesday. “This was a stranger abduction case, which is generally uncommon in Maine, so we didn’t have a lot of precedents.”

A message left for Hall’s attorney, Jeremy Pratt, was not immediately returned Tuesday.

The victim was walking home from work about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28, when Hall jumped from his vehicle wearing a ski mask, grabbed the woman and put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness, according to previously published reports.

Hall put the woman in his vehicle and drove off, but a Rockland police sergeant saw the vehicle driving erratically and tried to pull it over. Hall took off, leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

The woman regained consciousness during the pursuit, called 911, and then fought Hall until he crashed the vehicle, ending the chase. Hall tried to flee on foot, but officers tackled him to the ground.

She attended last week’s hearing and told the judge how severely the ordeal had affected her.

“We think this sentence sends the right message,” Baroody said. “The victim was satisfied with the sentence.”

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.