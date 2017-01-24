Military plane redirects to Bangor because of storm

By Danielle McLean, BDN staff
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 1:51 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The winter storm blanketing northern New England redirected a military plane from overseas to Bangor International Airport Tuesday morning, according to a local troop greeter.

The plane, carrying about 170 Air Force personnel, was traveling to Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire from an unknown location oversees but was redirected to BIA at around 5 a.m., according to George Bridgham, a member of the Maine Troop Greeters board of directors. After the plane landed, the servicemen camped out around the airport for hours before being bussed out to various hotels and motels around the city, he said.

“Because of the weather down there, they couldn’t land there,” Bridgham, who greeted the servicemen at the airport with a handshake and snacks, said. “Most of them were lying on the floor sleeping. They had a long flight.”

BIA Management did not immediately return calls for comment.

 

