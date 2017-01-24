After fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUI

ST. AGATHA, Maine — Police charged a Sinclair man with operating under the influence after he struck and killed a horse on Route 162 early Sunday evening.

Tommy Collins, 56, was traveling south in a 2007 Chevrolet sedan shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when two horses entered the roadway, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Maine State Police. Collins was not able to avoid striking and killing one of the horses, according to the release. The driver suffered cuts to his hand but refused medical treatment.

Police ended up arresting Collins and charged him with operating under the influence.

The horses had broken a barn door and walked down to the roadway, police reported. Collins’ car was a total loss.

The owner of the horse was notified, and the horse was removed from the roadway.

Collins was able to post bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 6 at Maine District Court in Fort Kent.