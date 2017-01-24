‘La La Land’ ties all-time record for Oscar nominations

The Academy Award nominations were announced in Los Angeles Tuesday morning, kicking off the most prestigious award-show frenzy of them all.

The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC.

The list of nominations for the 89th Academy Awards

Best picture

“La La Land” “Moonlight” “Manchester by the Sea” “Arrival” “Fences” “Lion” “Hidden Figures” “Hacksaw Ridge” “Hell or High Water”

Immediate reaction: This race is shaping up to be a battle between the poignant drama “Moonlight” and the fanciful musical “La La Land,” which won a record-setting seven Golden Globes earlier this month. “La La” seems to have the edge given its record-tying 14 nominations.

Best director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival” Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Immediate reaction:The question is whether Damien Chazelle can re-create his stellar Golden Globes night with another director’s award. This isn’t Chazelle’s first Oscar nomination; he was also up for the best screenplay award in 2015 for “Whiplash.” Another notable mention: Mel Gibson, whose redemption is complete.

Best actress in a leading role

Natalie Portman, “Jackie” Emma Stone, “La La Land” Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Best actor in a leading role

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” Denzel Washington, “Fences” Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Immediate reaction: Casey Affleck has won just about every award there is to win for his affecting turn as a grieving, broken man in “Manchester by the Sea.” Will a Gotham, a Globe and countless critics’ association awards add up to Oscar glory? It’s looking that way.

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences” Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” Naomie Harris, “Moonlight” Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea” Dev Patel, “Lion” Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Immediate reaction: This prize should be Mahershala Ali’s to lose. He was stunning as a drug dealer with a paternal streak in “Moonlight.” To everyone’s surprise, the Golden Globes awarded Aaron Taylor-Johnson the prize instead. That clearly won’t be happening again at the Oscars since Taylor-Johnson didn’t even make the cut for nominees. His co-star Michael Shannon did, though.

Best adapted screenplay

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins “Arrival,” Eric Heisserer “Lion,” Luke Davies “Fences,” August Wilson “Hidden Figures,” Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Best original screenplay

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle “Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan “Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan “The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou “20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

Best documentary

“O.J.: Made in America” “13th” “I Am Not Your Negro” “Fire at Sea” “Life Animate”

Immediate reaction: There were a number of exceptional documentaries about race in America this year, and the Academy noticed. “O.J.: Made in America” is ESPN’s exhaustive, stunning 467-minute docuseries about O.J. Simpson’s rise and fall; “13th” is Ava DuVernay’s examination of racial inequality in the prison system; and “I Am Not Your Negro” uses the words from writer James Baldwin’s unfinished book to explore how the assassinations of three civil rights activists still resonate today.

Best animated feature film

“Zootopia” “Kubo and the Two Strings” “Moana” “The Red Turtle” “My Life as a Zucchini”

Best animated short film

“Piper” “Pearl” “Borrowed Time” “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” “Blind Vaysha”

Best foreign language film

“Toni Erdmann” “The Salesman” “Land of Mine” “A Man Called Ove” “Tanna”

Best cinematography

“Moonlight,” James Laxton “La La Land,” Linus Sandgren “Arrival,” Bradford Young “Silence,” Rodrigo Prieto “Lion,” Greig Fraser

Best documentary short subject

“The White Helmets” “Extremis” “Watani: My Homeland” “4.1 Miles” “Joe’s Violin”

Best live action short film

“Timecode” “Sing (Mindenki) “Silent Nights” “Ennemis Interieurs” “La Femme et le TGV”

Best original song

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana” “City of Stars,” “La La Land” “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” “Trolls” “The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

Best original score

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz “Moonlight,” Nicholas Britell “Lion,” Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka “Jackie,” Mica Levi “Passengers,” Thomas Newman

Best film editing

“La La Land” “Moonlight” “Hacksaw Ridge” “Arrival” “Hell or High Water”

Best visual effects

“The Jungle Book” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” “Doctor Strange” “Deepwater Horizon” “Kubo and the Two Strings

Best sound editing

“La La Land” “Hacksaw Ridge” “Arrival” “Sully” “Deepwater Horizon”

Best sound mixing

“La La Land” “Hacksaw Ridge” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” “Arrival” “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Best costume design

“La La Land” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” “Florence Foster Jenkins” “Jackie” “Allied”

Best makeup and hair styling

“Star Trek Beyond” “Suicide Squad” “A Man Called Ove”

Best production design

“La La Land,” David Wasco “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig and James Hambidge “Arrival,” Patrice Vermette “Hail Caesar” “Passengers”