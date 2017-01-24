Winter farmers markets: It’s cold out, but farmers have this covered

When it’s cold, grey and snowy outside, what could be better than farm-fresh produce? Maine is fortunate to have farms and farmers markets that provide vegetables to customers, even in the dead of winter.

What available? In winter, savvy Maine farmers market shoppers can find locally grown produce, including carrots, beets, parsnips, winter squash, potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbage turnips, greenhouse-grown greens such as microgreens and kale, fermented vegetables such as kimchi and sauerkraut, cheeses, fresh bread, eggs, meat and frozen wild blueberries.

According to the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets, every Maine county, except for Lincoln County, has at least one winter farmers market. Some are weekly, some are bi-weekly, some are monthly or scheduled to happen just before holidays. They are held in a variety of locations, including warm greenhouses, grange halls, libraries, breweries and hospitals. A few — including the Saturday morning Orono market in the Mill Street parking lot — are held outside, where hardy shoppers can fill their baskets with fresh produce and homemade goods.

For a full list of winter farmers markets, check out the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets website.

Winter can be a good time to chat with farmers and to let them know that unlike the weather, their customers aren’t fickle and are willing and able to support them throughout the year.