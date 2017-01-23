Sen. Collins, offering ACA replacement, calls Trump move ‘confusing’

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins speaks to officials at the Aroostook County Action Program in Houlton, Nov. 1, 2016.
By Reuters
Posted Jan. 23, 2017, at 12:18 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Monday that President Donald Trump’s executive order last week targeting the Affordable Care Act is “very confusing.”

“We really don’t know yet what the impact will be,” she said, adding that it will be difficult to assess the impact until there is a new Cabinet secretary in place in charge of health.

Collins was speaking to reporters at an event to introduce her own legislation to replace former Democratic President Barack Obama’s health care law. On Friday, Trump urged U.S. agencies to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation” of provisions of the ACA deemed to impose fiscal burdens on states, companies or individuals.

 

