Victims identified, two deceased, in Washington house fire

WGME
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 23, 2017, at 1:39 p.m.

WASHINGTON, Maine — Investigators have recovered a second body from the rubble of a home in Washington that was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Police say Steven Rhodes, 53, and his son, Isaac Rhodes, 25, died in the blaze. Elizabeth Rhodes, 56, wife of Steven and mother of Isaac, is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for burns and smoke inhalation, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

Neighbors reported the fire at the one-story home on Cattle Pound Road around 5:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames and heavy smoke.

First responders were able to pull Isaac Rhodes from the building but were not able to revive him. Steven Rhode’s body became trapped in the rubble after a portion of the home collapsed into the basement.

The state medical examiner’s office is expected to examine both bodies, McCausland said.

