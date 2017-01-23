Trump, GOP convention help Cross Insurance Center to profitable 2016

BANGOR, Maine — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump helped Bangor’s $65 million arena have a surprisingly profitable 2016, earning $205,765 in a budget year where a $299,368 loss was projected, Cross Insurance Center‘s general manager said Monday.

Trump’s October 2016 visit to Bangor was second on a list of four events, after the state Republican Party convention in April, whose profitability put the Cross Insurance Center in the black, General Manager Joe Imbriaco told the City Council.

“Probably the most important thing that will come out of this [briefing] is that we did end with a profit,” Imbriaco said. “I would expect we will pass the 1 millionth visitor [mark] with this venue this year or early next.”

The convention, Trump’s campaign stop, a Cirque du Soleil appearance in July and a bull-riding contest in March likely were the single largest profit-makers for the Cross Insurance Center last year. The four events probably netted close to $400,000, said Imbriaco, who did not have a detailed breakdown of the venue’s profits.

Councilors who voted in March to extend the city’s contract with Spectra Venue Management until 2021 were cheered by the annual report. The facility, which can host up to 2,000 convention guests with an 8,000-seat arena and room for 260 exhibit booths, opened in 2013, replacing the deteriorating Bangor Auditorium.

The Cross Insurance Center, which netted a profit of $42,000 in 2015, is “getting a cumulative value or sense of success here that will make” drawing top-shelf events, and continued profitability, likely, Councilor David Nealley said.

Imbriaco agreed.

With many of the acts Spectra would like to draw, “we are getting a lot more of whens, not ifs,” he said.

“People are a lot more excited about what they are getting here. We have the positive reputation that we need now to continue to grow,” Imbriaco said.

The center’s continued profit is important to Bangor taxpayers, who allocated about $299,000 to the center this year, and to any business that profits from the center or the 209,251 who attended the center’s 224 events in 2016, officials said.

Most facilities such as the Cross Insurance Center are built because of the revenue and traffic they drive throughout the city, not because the venues themselves are significant moneymakers. Profit is preferred but not expected.

Yet from September 2013 to February 2016, the center hosted 646 events, ranging from high school basketball games to community galas and regional conferences. The events drew more than 745,000 attendees, according to facility reports. During that same 30-month window, Spectra produced a net operating income of $21,000. That income goes into the city’s Bass Park fund.

The center’s profitability “is huge and positive and testament to the well-run place that you are doing,” council Chairman Joe Baldacci told Imbriaco. “We very much appreciate your dedication, hard work and professionalism.”

The Cross Insurance Center’s profit will go into the city’s Bass Park fund, an enterprise account that pays for debt service to the auditorium and public infrastructure in the Bass Park area.

Bangor voters approved the construction of what later became known as the Cross Insurance Center in 2011. At that time, Bangor taxpayers were contributing $500,000 or more each year to subsidize the Bangor Auditorium, a figure expected to grow because of significant renovations required at the aging facility.

The Cross Insurance Center’s managers, Imbriaco said, have a significant challenge in keeping the facility used in ways that benefit the community and are profitable. The largest single use of the center, about 40 percent of its total mix of uses, is meetings. Sporting events are its largest single profit center, but they are only about 14 percent of its uses.

Center officials, Imbriaco said, will visit New York City and Los Angeles this year to market the center.

“Hopefully the standard that we are setting is of good years,” Imbriaco said. “One of these [top four] events could have happened this year, and that [profitability] would have been a lot less. But it is a success story, and it is something to be celebrated now.”

BDN writer Nick McCrea contributed to this report.