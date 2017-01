BANGOR, Maine — The outbound lanes of Main Street between Farm Road and the Interstate 395 ramps, which were shut down after a fuel delivery truck rolled onto its side shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, will reopen shortly, a Bangor Police Department dispatcher said about 7 p.m.

One lane was reopened earlier this evening to allow traffic to get through.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.