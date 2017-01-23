Bangor’s Main Street closed after fuel truck tips near I-395 ramps

BANGOR, Maine — The outbound lanes of Main Street between Farm Road and the Interstate 395 ramps were shut down after a fuel delivery truck rolled onto its side shortly before 3:30 p.m., the city of Bangor said in a news release.

The city’s parks and recreation staff tweeted that parents who need to pick their children up at its Main Street facility can call 992-4490 to check whether a lane is open.

City officials said one lane is expected to reopen shortly.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.