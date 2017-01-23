Bangor crack dealer who sold drugs with child in home gets five years

BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor man who admitted to dealing crack and allowing gang members from New Haven, Connecticut, to sell crack from his Sanford Street apartment while his young son was home will spend the next five years behind bars.

Wendell White, 52, of Rumford was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John Woodcock to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised released with required drug testing.

“I can’t get the image out of my head of a 3-year-old running around a house filled with drug dealers, one of whom was his father,” Woodcock said at White’s sentencing.

White admitted in July 2016 that he was part of a crack cocaine ring in Bangor that involved members of the Red Side Guerilla Brims, a violent street gang in New Haven affiliated with the Almighty Blood Nation, a national street gang.

White told prosecutors that he was addicted to crack at the time he was dealing.

“Sadly, Mr. White engaged in this conduct in the place he was raising his son,” Assistant Attorney General Joel Casey told the court. “This fact alone speaks to the depth of his addiction. If you care more about drugs than the safety of a child … it tells the court how terribly addicted Mr. White was.”

Casey asked that White get 100 months, given his lengthy criminal record.

“Since the age of 19, he has been arrested, by my count, 44 times, and he has been convicted 26 times,” Casey said.

White’s “laundry list” of convictions include grand theft auto, assault, drug charges and others, and his longest sentence was about two years, the prosecutor said.

Defense Attorney Zachary Brandmeir of Bangor requested a two-year sentence, saying White is now clean and has found faith.

The crack was acquired in the New Haven area and brought to the Bangor area to be sold.

“The Red Side Guerilla Brims is a gang that supplied crack cocaine at enormous quantities to Bangor, Maine,” said Woodcock, who has sentenced nine of the 10 people indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2015 for their involvement in the New Haven-to-Bangor drug pipeline.

A related racketeering case against other gang members is being prosecuted by the U.S. attorney’s office in Connecticut that involves guns from the Bangor area that were traded for drugs.

One of the Connecticut men caught dealing drugs out of White’s apartment was Christian Turner, 30, who was sentenced by Woodcock in July 2016 to 25 years in prison.

“For about four months, he and [his roommate] allowed these gang members to deal drugs out of the apartment, and also stored it there,” Woodcock said of the crack cocaine. “The volume … was extremely intense.”

The government said about $3,000 in crack cocaine was sold out of the Bangor apartment every week for a four-month period in 2011, and that White sold the drugs or acted as the middleman connecting gang members with buyers.

“The half-gram bags were sold for $50 each, and the gram bags were sold for $100 each,”

the prosecution’s version of the offense states.

White had full custody of his son in 2011. The boy, who is now 9, currently lives with his maternal grandmother in Maine.

White apologized for his actions and said he would like to get a social work degree so he can help others.

Before Woodcock sentenced White, he gave him some parental advice.

“What you do affects your son,” the judge said. “Your life affects him.”

He suggested White get a job when he gets out of prison, instead of living off Social Security.

“It’s time for his father to provide for him,” Woodcock said. “Step up and be a dad.”

The Maine-to-Connecticut drug-running case was investigated by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bangor Police Department, the New Haven office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the New Haven Department of Police Services.