BU-UMaine hockey sum

By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 22, 2017, at 9:39 a.m.

Boston University 3, UMaine 1

UMaine (8-13-3) 0-0-1 — 1

Boston University (16-5-2) 1-1-1 — 3

First period — 1. BU, Keller 10 (unassisted), 15:23 (sh).

Second period — 2. BU, Harper 8 (Forsbacka Karlsson, Greenway), 15:32 (pp).

Third period — 3. UMaine, Byron 11 (Fossier, Michel), 6:18 (pp); 4. BU, Hickey 4 (Keller, Roberto), 9:23.

Shots on goal: UMaine 9-8-10 — 27; BU 12-13-12 — 37

Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (37 shots-34 saves), BU, Oettinger (27-26)

High percentage scoring chances: UMaine 5-4-10 — 19; BU 9-8-7 — 24

Power plays: UMaine 1-4, BU 1-6

Penalties/minutes: UMaine 7-14, BU 4-8

Attendance: 5,125 (sellout)

 

