Albany men pull away in second half to beat UMaine

Sophomore guard David Nichols pumped in a game-high 28 points, including nine during a decisive 19-3 run in the second half, to lead Albany to an 81-63 America East victory over the University of Maine in Albany, New York, on Sunday.

It was the fourth annual Cystic Fibrosis Event held at Albany.

Nichols went 12-for-19 from the floor and was 4-for-4 from the foul line in leading the Great Danes to their 12th win in 21 games. They are 3-3 in the league.

The injury-riddled Black Bears fell to 6-17 and 1-6 after losing their fourth in a row.

Junior guard Wes Myers had 18 points and six rebounds, both team-highs, to lead the Black Bears. He also had two steals. He was the only double-digit scorer for the Black Bears.

Myers scored seven straight points early in the second half to rally Maine to within 37-35 with 14:58 remaining.

But Devonte Campbell’s two free throws triggered the 19-3 run that built the lead to 56-38 with 9:27 left.

After a Myers free throw, Joe Cremo’s jumper and Nichols’ layup made it 43-36 before Ilija Stojiljkovic converted a layup for UMaine’s only basket during the flurry.

Campbell responded with a pair of free throws and Nichols hit a jumper and a traditional three-point play to make it 50-38.

Cremo sank a pair of free throws and then stole the ball and fed Nichols for a layup. Another Cremo steal eventually led to two Campbell foul shots.

UMaine went just 1-for-4 from the floor and committed five turnovers during the run.

“It was a two-point game and then we started turning the ball over and they were able to get downhill on us,” said UMaine Bob Walsh. “We had been pretty good at taking care of the ball but we did a poor job taking care of it (today).

“We battled, we fought, we just don’t have a ton of answers right now,” he added.

Walsh also said Nichols “really hurt us.

“He can score a lot of different ways. We struggled to stop him.”.

Campbell finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, both career-highs, and Travis Charles had 12 points and four rebounds. Cremo had eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

Vincent Eze had eight points for the Black Bears and he also had four rebounds. Ryan Bernstein, Stojiljkovic and Jaquan McKennon had six points apiece and McKennon had a game-high six assists.

UMaine will host Binghamton at 2 p.m. Sunday.