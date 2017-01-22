A woman is dead after her car crashed into the river in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — At least one person died after a car crashed into the Stroudwater River in Westbrook.

The crash was discovered around 10 a.m. Sunday, when a passerby alerted police that a car had gone into the river off Spring Street.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said that at least one person, a woman, died in the crash. Police were searching the river for more victims, if any.

It wasn’t clear Sunday morning when the crash happened or if anybody else was traveling in the vehicle with the victim.