Two die in crash on Route 1 in Woolwich

WOOLWICH, Maine — A Woolwich couple died and several others were injured Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

Robert Martin, 70, died at the scene of the crash, and his passenger, Carolyn Martin, 76, was flown by Lifeflight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she was pronounced dead, according to Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near George Wright Road on Route 1 after a northbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Danielle Ward, 33, of Rockport veered into the southbound lane and collided with a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Robert Martin, according to Merry.

A southbound 2013 Ford Explorer driven by William King, 63, of Dudley, Massachusetts, was unable to avoid the collision and stuck the Ward’s vehicle.

Ward and three of the seven children who were riding with her were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening, Merry said. Neither King nor his passenger, who was not identified, were injured.

“This was an unfortunate accident that resulted in the death of a local elderly couple,” Merry said. “Our condolences go out to their family. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.”

The crash remains under investigation, and it could be several days before deputies can piece together the chain of events that caused it, Merry said.