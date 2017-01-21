Second-half surge carries Hermon boys past Houlton

HOULTON, Maine — Facing Hermon, one of the top teams in Class B North, the Houlton boys basketball team needed to be firing on all cylinders to pull off a victory.

And for the first half, Houlton appeared to be doing just that as the Shires raced to an early 8-2 lead over the Hawks.

But Houlton appeared to tire in the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game, possibly a result from playing a tough game against John Bapst the night before, and Hermon capitalized for a 59-44 win over Houlton.

Sophomore Cody Hawes led the Hawks (12-2) with 13 points, while junior Keenan Marseille added 12 points and Isaac Varney had 10 points.

Senior Cameron Graham led all scorers with 18 points for Houlton (6-5), while Jared Fox added 10 and Nick Brewer had seven.

“We moved the ball well and were scoring from inside and our defense was effective,” Houlton coach Tim Brewer said. “But we just didn’t finish that half out very well and we didn’t come out and establish ourselves in the third quarter. We were tentative and flat. We just didn’t have the energy that we needed in the second half.”

Houlton started the game red hot, taking an 8-2 lead on two baskets from Graham and one each from Nick Brewer and Fox. Hermon came roaring back and ended the first quarter trailing 14-10 thanks to a pair of baskets by Marseille.

In the second quarter, Houlton pushed the lead to 20-13 on baskets from Graham, Cameron Cleary and Fox, but Hermon finished the quarter with a 13-4 run to take a 26-24 lead into the locker room at the half.

Houlton never led again as Hermon heated up from the perimeter in the third quarter, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Hawes, and held hold Houlton to just five points in the period.

“We certainly didn’t have the energy we needed in the second half,” coach Brewer said. “But we have some guys who are starting to play a little better for us. We need to get better defensively if we are going to play with an elite team like Hermon.”

Hermon 10 26 45 59

Houlton 14 24 29 44