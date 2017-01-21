Houlton girls need 2 OTs to beat Hermon, stay unbeaten

HOULTON — Saturday’s matchup between the top-ranked Houlton girls and No. 2 Hermon lived up to the hype in one of the most entertaining games in years at Alumni Gymnasium.

Houlton, the defending Class B state champ, needed double overtime, but eventually defeated Hermon 58-51 to stay perfect on the season. The Shires are now 11-0 on the year. Hermon drops to 10-2.

Junior standout Kolleen Bouchard poured in a game-high 30 points, including nine in the second overtime period as she was a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line in the final 1:40 to ice the game for Houlton. Bouchard finished 15-for-19 from the foul line on the night.

Junior Kristen Graham added eight points and senior Rylee Warman and junior Aspen Flewelling both had seven.

For Hermon, junior Lauren Plissey netted 14 points, while juniors Maddie Pullen and Alex Allain both scored 10.

Hermon proved to be the toughest challenge to date for the Shires, which is something coach Shawn Graham was expecting going into the game.

“They [Hermon] pose all kinds of matchup problems for us,” he said. “They shoot free throws very well. They are long defensively and I am sure come February [tournament time] they will be right there in the mix.”

Hermon converted 21 of 26 foul shots on the night (81 percent), while Houlton made 23 of 32 free throws (72 percent).

Houlton did a nice job focusing on penetrating to the basket against the Hawks.

“When teams play man [defense] on us, we try to create a little bit more and get to the rim,” coach Graham said.

In a game that featured nine lead changes, it was Hermon who got the hot start, racing to an 8-5 lead on the strength of a Pullen 3-pointer and layup, Plissey jumper and a free throw by Allain. Houlton raced back to retake the lead in the waning seconds of the first quarter as Bouchard converted a short jumper, Flewelling made two free throws and Kristen Graham scored on a backdoor layup at the buzzer for an 11-8 lead.

The second quarter saw the Shires build a 20-12 lead at one point, but Hermon successfully converted four foul shots to close out the quarter trailing by just four, 20-16.

Houlton led throughout the third period, but the lead was never more than six, which allowed Hermon to remain in striking distance.

In the fourth quarter, Hermon took a 43-42 lead as freshman Paige Plissey drained a huge 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds remaining. However, that proved to be too much time for the Shires.

Bouchard got the ball at midcourt and raced to the basket, splitting a pair of Hermon defenders for an off-balance shot. It was off the mark, but she was fouled on the play. Bouchard made the first free throw, but missed the second, which would have ended the game in regulation.

“We missed a few key free throws down the stretch that could have ended the game without overtime, but that is going to happen,” coach Graham said.

In the first overtime, neither team was able to build more than a two-point edge. After Graham gave Houlton a 49-47 lead with 59 seconds to play, Hermon’s Lauren Plissey scored on an offensive rebound with 20 seconds remaining. Houlton was unable to get a quality shot off, which sent the game to double overtime.

Houlton turned to its playmaker in the second extra period as Bouchard tallied all nine of the Shires points to lead the team to victory.

Hermon 8 16 26 43 49 51

Houlton 11 20 30 43 49 58