Boston U. beat UMaine for eighth straight victory

ORONO, Maine — Junior defenseman Brandon Hickey supplied himself with a lasting memory of his 100th career game Saturday night.

Hickey’s goal with 10:37 remaining in the third period, just 3:05 after UMaine’s Blaine Byron had pulled the Black Bears within 2-1, enabled the streaking Boston University Terriers to post a Hockey East victory over the University of Maine in an entertaining affair before a sellout crowd of 5,125.

Clayton Keller’s first-period shorthanded goal and freshman right wing Patrick Harper’s second-period, power-play goal staked BU to a 2-0 lead but Byron converted on the power play with 13:42 left.

Hickey restored the momentum to the nation’s third-ranked team when he joined rush and capitalized off a deflected shot by Keller that landed on his stick as he cruised down the left wing.

Hickey swatted the puck past UMaine goalie Rob McGovern.

Boston University (16-5-2, 9-2-2 HE) extended its winning streak to eight games. UMaine fell to 8-13-3 and 2-9-1, respectively.

Both goalies were outstanding as freshman Jake Oettinger finished with 26 saves while McGovern wound up with 34.

Each team had good scoring chances in a lively and evenly-played first period but Keller was the only player to light the goal lamp.

UMaine defenseman Rob Michel, who was along the right-wing boards deep in his own end, tried to make a diagonal cross-ice pass to ignite the rush but it landed right on Keller’s stick.

Keller broke in all alone, made a few fakes and deposited a backhander past McGovern.

BU went on the power play just 18 seconds after Keller scored and McGovern came up with a terrific, point-blank save off Jacob Forsbacka Karlsson to keep the Black Bears within one.

Forsbacka Karlsson was set up at the edge of the crease by Jordan Greenway but McGovern read the pass and slid over to smother the shot.

Brendan Robbins had an opportunity to tie it on a breakaway in the final seconds but he missed the target.

BU’s Bobo Carpenter and UMaine’s Ryan Smith each hit the crossbar earlier in the period.

BU outshot Maine 12-9 over the first 20 minutes.

Harper expanded the lead at the 15:32 mark of the middle period just a few minutes after a screened point shot by UMaine’s Patrick Holway rang off the post.

Forsbacka Karlsson chased down a loose puck behind the UMaine net and fed a cross-ice pass to Harper, who one-timed a 20-footer into the short side.

UMaine killed off a 5-on-3 disadvantage that spanned the end of the second period and opening seconds of the third period and Byron scored 6:18 into the third period on the power play when his wrist shot deflected off BU’s Dante Fabbro and knuckled into the net.