State police nab speeder with nearly 4 pound of pot in car

Brandon Joseph Dagnese
Maine State Police
Brandon Joseph Dagnese
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 21, 2017, at 1:50 p.m.

SACO, Maine — Maine State Police troopers conducting an aerial speeding detail Friday arrested a Scarborough man who had nearly 4 pounds of marijuana in his car after he led them on a pursuit on the Maine Turnpike.

Brandon Joseph Dagnese, whose age was not immediately available, is charged with unlawful trafficking in marijuana, failure to stop for a police officer and violating the conditions of his release from prior drug trafficking charges, state police said in a Facebook post.

The series of events that led to the arrest began around 10:30 a.m., when troopers from the Alfred and Gray barracks, the Maine Turnpike and the Air Wing working to enforce speed limits spotted a red BMW driven by Dagnese that was traveling over the speed limit on the turnpike in Saco.

A trooper attempted to stop Dagnese but he continued south. The trooper noted that the driver was throwing marijuana out of the vehicle during the attempts to stop it. After about 2 miles, the vehicle stopped on the Exit 36 off ramp.

State police said 3.7 pounds of marijuana was found in Dagnese’s car.

A passenger in the vehicle was not charged.

 

