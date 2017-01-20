UMaine, UAlbany to renew women’s basketball rivalry in Bangor

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Sunday, 1 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 10-11 (3-3 America East), Albany 9-9 (3-2)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 18-16, Albany 59-58 on 3/11/16

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-11 G Blanca Millan (8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 steals per game), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7 ppg, 1.5 apg), 6-0 G Naira Caceres (3.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Albany — 5-8 G Imani Tate (18.9 ppg, 4.6 ppg, 3.9 apg, 1.9 spg), 5-11 F/G Jessica Fequiere (13.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg), 6-1 G/F Bailey Hixson (7.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg. 1.4 spg), 6-0 G Bose Aiyalogbe (6.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 spg), 6-2 F/C Tiana-Jo Carter (5.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.6 blocks per game)

Game notes: This is the rematch of last year’s America East championship game won by Albany 59-58. It was the Great Danes’ fifth straight conference tournament title. Both teams have new-look lineups. Albany will bring a 2-7 road record to Bangor, where UMaine is 5-1 including four straight wins. UMaine’s only home loss came to Mississippi State, which is 19-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country. The Black Bears must try to limit game-changer Tate’s impact. Carter, who is from Naples and Lake Region High, won America East’s Sixth Player Award last season.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Sunday, 2 p.m., SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York

Records: UMaine 5-16 (1-5 America East), UAlbany 11-9 (2-3)

Series, last meeting: UAlbany leads 18-23; UAlbany 108-64 on 2/14/2016

Key players: UMaine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg); UAlbany — 6-4 G Joe Cremo (17.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.8 apg), 6-0 G David Nichols (16.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg), 6-8 F Mike Rowley (7.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 6-7 F Greg Stire (7.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

Outlook: UMaine seeks to end a three-game conference skid and score its first road win since a 73-68 victory at Dartmouth on Dec. 10. Fleming will look to build on his 24-minute outing against the University of New Hampshire on Thursday night, his first action since suffering an ankle injury during the Black Bears’ Jan. 2 loss to Columbia. Myers’ 25-point performance in the 74-63 loss to UNH improved his scoring average in UMaine’s six America East encounters to 24.0 ppg. He’s shooting 49.5 percent (52 of 105) from the field during that span. UAlbany has won two straight in conference play after an 0-3 start. The Great Danes followed Monday’s 77-50 win at Maryland Baltimore County with an 84-65 victory at home against Binghamton on Thursday — coach Will Brown’s 250th win in 16 years at UAlbany. The Great Danes shot 64.8 percent (35 of 54) from the field in that contest. UMaine and UAlbany split two games last winter, with the Black Bears winning 81-79 in Bangor on Jan. 15, 2016. After facing UAlbany, UMaine is off until a home game against Binghamton (9-11, 0-5 AE) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.